    'Fitness Fun Day' brings together community partners [Image 5 of 7]

    ‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Fabian Rodriguez (left) and Sgt. Terry Arzaga, both assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, demonstrate the “jump for heart” event at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. The Soldiers, along with more than 20 soldiers from 2-27th Inf. Regt., provided invaluable assistance during the annual fitness event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 19:30
    Photo ID: 3238411
    VIRIN: 170310-A-EL056-003
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Fitness Fun Day' brings together community partners [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

