‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division are introduced before more than 600 5th grade students at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. The Soldiers participated in the annual Fitness Fun Day by providing assistance at several fitness stations on the football field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

