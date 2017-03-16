Small businesses get treated at Nashville District’s ‘BOOH’ event

Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, interacts with Kay Matthews, procurement center representative with the Tennessee District Office for the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Government Contracting, who said she has never seen an event like this giving access to businesses for a federal agency. About 120 business leaders were able to network during the First Annual Nashville District Small Business Opportunities Open House at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 16, 2017. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

