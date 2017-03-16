Josh Lowery, Nashville District Safety Office, speaks with Cynthia Bullard, sales representative at Scientific Sales, Inc., in Oak Ridge, Tenn., during the First Annual Nashville District Small Business Opportunities Open House at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 16, 2017. The event gave business leaders direct access to Nashville District officials from across the organization. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 17:52
|Photo ID:
|3238154
|VIRIN:
|170316-A-EO110-023
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|19.88 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Small businesses get treated at Nashville District’s ‘BOOH’ event [Image 1 of 9], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
