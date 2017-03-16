Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, poses with retired Lt. Gen. Robert Flowers, well known in Corps of Engineers for his service and leadership as the 50th chief of engineers, during the First Annual Nashville District Small Business Opportunities Open House at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 16, 2017. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:52 Photo ID: 3238157 VIRIN: 170316-A-EO110-024 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.12 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small businesses get treated at Nashville District’s ‘BOOH’ event [Image 1 of 9], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.