Small businesses get treated at Nashville District’s ‘BOOH’ event

Brig. Gen. Mark Toy (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, and Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, Nashville District commander, speak with Tom Denes, senior vice president of ARCADIS, an engineering company in Hanover, Md., during the First Annual Nashville District Small Business Opportunities Open House at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 16, 2017. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

