Ron Douglas (sitting), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Information Technology chief, provides information to Scott Allen, chief executive officer of Wisdom Tree Technologies, and Valerie Daquilla, executive assistant, during the First Annual Nashville District Small Business Opportunities Open House at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 16, 2017. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:52 Photo ID: 3238159 VIRIN: 170316-A-EO110-025 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.85 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small businesses get treated at Nashville District’s ‘BOOH’ event [Image 1 of 9], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.