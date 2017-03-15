Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

Russell Toone (Right), Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Jackson, Tenn., presents an award to Roy Rossignol (Center), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Small Business chief, during the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn. The award recognized Rossignol as the small business advocate of the year. Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, Nashville District commander, joined Rossignol for the presentation. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

