(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 1 of 10]

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Russell Toone (Right), Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Jackson, Tenn., presents an award to Roy Rossignol (Center), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Small Business chief, during the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn. The award recognized Rossignol as the small business advocate of the year. Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, Nashville District commander, joined Rossignol for the presentation. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3237863
    VIRIN: 170315-A-EO110-009
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 22.84 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 1 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville
    Small Business
    Jackson
    Commander
    Award
    Advocate
    Nashville District
    Roy Rossignol
    Tennessee State University
    PTAC
    Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy
    Small Business Chief
    Procurement Technical Assistance Center
    Small Business Advocate
    Rossell Toone

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT