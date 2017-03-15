Greg Nash of Bonds Southeast explains that bonds are a third-party guarantee to a government entity that is required by law that ensures the work will be completed and all bills paid under a contract. He spoke during a panel session during the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 03.15.2017
Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
This work, Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 1 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.