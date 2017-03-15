Rick Wice from Tetra Tech in Pittsburgh, Pa., addresses Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé Program agreements during the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 14:41
|Photo ID:
|3237853
|VIRIN:
|170315-A-EO110-004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.51 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 1 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies
LEAVE A COMMENT