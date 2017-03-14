Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

Maj. Christopher Burkhart, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District deputy commander, welcomes Allen Scott of Wisdom Tree Technologies during the speed dating portion of the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 15, 2017. The major and Roy Rossignol (seated), Nashville District Small Business chief, met with small business leaders during this matchmaking engagement. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

