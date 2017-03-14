(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 10 of 10]

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Maj. Christopher Burkhart, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District deputy commander, welcomes Allen Scott of Wisdom Tree Technologies during the speed dating portion of the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., March 15, 2017. The major and Roy Rossignol (seated), Nashville District Small Business chief, met with small business leaders during this matchmaking engagement. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:41
    Photo ID: 3237846
    VIRIN: 170315-A-BO243-035
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.01 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 1 of 10], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies

    Small Business
    Veterans
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TSU
    Tennessee State University
    Training Forum

