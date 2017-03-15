Crystal May, deputy for Small Business with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, assists Alex Ramirez during the 6th Annual Small Business Industry Day at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:41 Photo ID: 3237848 VIRIN: 170315-A-EO110-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.52 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Speed dating forges small business relationships with federal agencies [Image 1 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.