A 374th Security Forces Squadron member pulls away after experiencing a “drive tase,” during a nonlethal weapons demonstration March 15, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. A drive tase is when the taser is directly applied to the body of an individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:16 Photo ID: 3236749 VIRIN: 170315-F-EZ530-311 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.66 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to Shock the Commander [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.