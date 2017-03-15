(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How to Shock the Commander [Image 7 of 9]

    How to Shock the Commander

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Col. Kenneth Moss, 374th Airlift Wing commander, reacts to getting tased during a 374th Security Forces Squadron less-lethal weapons demonstration March 15, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Moss volunteered to be part of the demonstration to experience and understand more of what SFS members go through and to show his support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Shock the Commander [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    How to Shock the Commander

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Taser
    SFS
    374th Security Forces Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    X22

