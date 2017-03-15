A 374th Security Forces Squadron member prepares to be tased during a less-lethal weapons demonstration, March 15, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The demonstration was part of a course to qualify SFS members on the use and tactics of less-lethal weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
This work, How to Shock the Commander [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
