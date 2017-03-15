Tech. Sgt. Justin McDonald, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of security forces training, counts down to tase an Airmen during a less-lethal weapons demonstration, March 15, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. McDonald is one of two SFS members to attend the Inter-service Nonlethal Individual Weapons Instructor Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 02:15
|Photo ID:
|3236744
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-EZ530-291
|Resolution:
|5195x3464
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to Shock the Commander [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
