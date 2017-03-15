How to Shock the Commander

Col. Kenneth Moss, 374th Airlift Wing commander, is gently guided to the ground while getting tased during a 374th Security Forces Squadron less-lethal weapons demonstration, March 15, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Moss volunteered to be part of the demonstration to experience and understand more of what SFS members go through and to show his support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

