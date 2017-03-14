U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Davis, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies in formation with U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The training sortie marked the first air refueling mission with F-35s in the 909th ARS’s area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 04:49
|Photo ID:
|3228934
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-GR156-0170
|Resolution:
|4591x3061
|Size:
|3.52 MB
Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling
