909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Davis, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies in formation with U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The training sortie marked the first air refueling mission with F-35s in the 909th ARS’s area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP