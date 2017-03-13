A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, approaches the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for an inflight refuel March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The 909th ARS is an essential component to the mid-air refueling of a multitude of aircraft ranging from fighter jets to cargo planes from different services and nations in the region. The 909th ARS is stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 04:49 Photo ID: 3228927 VIRIN: 170314-F-GR156-0070 Resolution: 3253x4879 Size: 1.25 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.