    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 5 of 6]

    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, approaches the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for an inflight refuel March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The 909th ARS is an essential component to the mid-air refueling of a multitude of aircraft ranging from fighter jets to cargo planes from different services and nations in the region. The 909th ARS is stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 04:49
    Photo ID: 3228927
    VIRIN: 170314-F-GR156-0070
    Resolution: 3253x4879
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

