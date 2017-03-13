(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 4 of 6]

    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, approaches the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for an inflight refuel March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The 909th ARS provides combat-ready KC-135 tanker aircrews to support peacetime operations and all levels of conflict in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 04:49
    Photo ID: 3228928
    VIRIN: 170314-F-GR156-0073
    Resolution: 4945x3297
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling
    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling
    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling
    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling
    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling
    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    fly
    Refuel
    Iwakuni
    Stealth
    Air Force
    fighters
    5th Generation
    f-35B
    Air Refueling Squadron
    Lightning II
    909th ARS
    Stratotankers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT