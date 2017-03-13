909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, approaches the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for an inflight refuel March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The 909th ARS provides combat-ready KC-135 tanker aircrews to support peacetime operations and all levels of conflict in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

