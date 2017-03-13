909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The two units conducted aerial refueling for the first time within the 909th’s area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

