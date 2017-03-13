(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 3 of 6]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The two units conducted aerial refueling for the first time within the 909th’s area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 04:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

