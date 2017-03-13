909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, approaches the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for an inflight refuel March 14, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility, and tactical supremacy to the Pacific with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. and Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 04:49
|Photo ID:
|3228925
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-GR156-0046
|Resolution:
|5619x3746
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
