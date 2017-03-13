U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 fly in formation next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 14, 2017, over Pacific waters. The F-35B is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 04:49 Photo ID: 3228932 VIRIN: 170314-F-GR156-0168 Resolution: 5874x3916 Size: 1.81 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS conducts F-35 inaugural refueling [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.