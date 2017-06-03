(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 2 of 9]

    Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul

    MOSUL, IRAQ

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fill sand bags near Mosul, Iraq, March 6, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 09:43
    Photo ID: 3222147
    VIRIN: 170306-A-DP764-009
    Resolution: 4572x3048
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: MOSUL, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

