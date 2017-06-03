Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul

Iraqi security forces' howitzers, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, head toward Mosul, Iraq, during operations to liberate and secure the city, March 6, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

