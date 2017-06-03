Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel K. Cartisano, a cavalry scout deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, works from his cot near Mosul, Iraq, March 6, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

