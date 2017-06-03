Iraqi federal police members, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, guard Abu Saif, Iraq, as the battle to liberate West Mosul rages in the background, March 6, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 09:44 Photo ID: 3222134 VIRIN: 170306-A-DP764-002 Resolution: 4934x3289 Size: 3.49 MB Location: ABU SAIF, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.