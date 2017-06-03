Iraqi federal police members, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, guard Abu Saif, Iraq, as the battle to liberate West Mosul rages in the background, March 6, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 09:44
|Photo ID:
|3222134
|VIRIN:
|170306-A-DP764-002
|Resolution:
|4934x3289
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|ABU SAIF, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
