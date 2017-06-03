(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 9 of 9]

    Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul

    ABU SAIF, IRAQ

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Iraqi federal police and ambulances, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, head toward Mosul, Iraq, during the offensive to liberate the city from ISIS, March 6, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 09:43
    Photo ID: 3222131
    VIRIN: 170306-A-DP764-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: ABU SAIF, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT