Iraqi federal police and ambulances, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, head toward Mosul, Iraq, during the offensive to liberate the city from ISIS, March 6, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 09:43 Photo ID: 3222131 VIRIN: 170306-A-DP764-001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.77 MB Location: ABU SAIF, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.