Gray Falcons, partners conduct operations outside of Mosul

Explosions rock West Mosul, Iraq, during the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve-backed Iraqi security forces' offensive to liberate the city, March 6, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

