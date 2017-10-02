Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban receives her graduation certificate for completing Corporal’s Course Feb. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Ban has been in the JGSDF for eight years. Ban travelled over 700 miles from Chitose City, Hokkaido, Japan, to attend the course. Ban is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.

