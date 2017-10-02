(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member [Image 1 of 6]

    Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban receives her graduation certificate for completing Corporal’s Course Feb. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Ban has been in the JGSDF for eight years. Ban travelled over 700 miles from Chitose City, Hokkaido, Japan, to attend the course. Ban is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3218297
    VIRIN: 170210-M-TH199-206
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airmen
    female
    Okinawa
    Culture
    osprey
    Corporal’s Course
    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Camp Foster
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    sailors

