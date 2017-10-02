Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban recites the Noncommissioned Officers Creed with her class during their graduation of Corporal’s Course Feb. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Ban travelled over 700 miles from Chitose City, Hokkaido, Japan, to attend the course with Marines, sailors and airmen. Ban is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.

