Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban attends mess night during Corporal’s Course Feb. 9 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. Mess night is a Marine Corps tradition where Marines honor the past and look forward to the future. Ban travelled over 700 miles from Chitose City, Hokkaido, Japan, to attend the course. Ban has been in the JGSDF for eight years, and is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.

