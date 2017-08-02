(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member [Image 6 of 6]

    Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

    FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban gives a speach during Corporal’s Course Feb. 8 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. During the course, service members learn a variety of leadership tools, such as public speaking, and are graded on their performance. Ban has been in the JGSDF for eight years, and is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 21:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

