Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban gives a speach during Corporal’s Course Feb. 8 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. During the course, service members learn a variety of leadership tools, such as public speaking, and are graded on their performance. Ban has been in the JGSDF for eight years, and is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.
This work, Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member
