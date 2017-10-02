Marines’ Corporal’s Course through the eyes of a JGSDF member

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Mizuho Ban greets service members while being congratulated after graduating Corporal’s Course Feb. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Ban attended the Corporal’s Course aboard Camp Foster with Marines, sailors and airmen. Ban has been in the JGSDF for eight years, and is a radio communicator with 1st Electronic Warfare Unit, 2nd Direction Finding Company.

