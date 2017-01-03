Flintlock 2017 range training in Morocco

A Member of the Moroccan Special Operation Forces works on his marksmanship aboard FAR instillation Tifnit March 1, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of exercise Flintlock, The exercise strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information and develops interoperability between counterterrorism partners from across Africa’s Sahara region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

