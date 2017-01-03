Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command and the Moroccan Special Operation Forces work on their marksmanship aboard FAR instillation Tifnit March 1, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of exercise Flintlock, The exercise strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information and develops interoperability between counterterrorism partners from across Africa’s Sahara region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 07:13 Photo ID: 3216178 VIRIN: 170301-M-ZG301-092 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 9.08 MB Location: SOUTHERN ZONE, MA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 2017 range training in Morocco [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Scott Achtemeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.