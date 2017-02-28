Flintlock 2017 range training in Morocco

A member of the Moroccan special operations forces provides security after clearing a room aboard FAR instillation Tifnit Feb. 28, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of the exercise, which focuses on building partner capacity and enhancing interoperability between 24 African and Western partners training in seven partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

