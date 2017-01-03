(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 range training in Morocco [Image 2 of 8]

    Flintlock 2017 range training in Morocco

    SOUTHERN ZONE, MOROCCO

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Achtemeier 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Members of the Moroccan Special Operation Forces flip tires during a stress shooting drill aboard FAR instillation Tifnit March 1, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of exercise Flintlock, The exercise strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information and develops interoperability between counterterrorism partners from across Africa’s Sahara region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 07:13
    Photo ID: 3216175
    VIRIN: 170301-M-ZG301-051
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: SOUTHERN ZONE, MA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 range training in Morocco [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Scott Achtemeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

