Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command and the Moroccan Special Operation Forces receive their safety brief before shooting on the range aboard FAR instillation Tifnit Feb. 28, 2017. This year marks the tenth iteration of the exercise, which focuses on building partner capacity and enhancing interoperability between 24 African and Western partners training in seven partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Scott A. Achtemeier/ /RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 07:13 Photo ID: 3216152 VIRIN: 170228-M-ZG301-009 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 9.07 MB Location: SOUTHERN ZONE, MA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Scott Achtemeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.