U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, which supports III Marine Expeditionary Force, show the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldier a target during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 8, 2017. Forest Light is one of various bilateral training opportunities conducted by Japanese Ground Self Defense and forward deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability, and prosperity across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

