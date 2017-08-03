(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snipers [Image 10 of 15]

    Snipers

    SOGAMAHARA, JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Bustos 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Pearn, a Shohola, Pennsylvania native, fires at a target during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 8, 2017. Forest Light is one of various bilateral training opportunities conducted by Japanese Ground Self Defense and forward deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability, and prosperity across the region. Pearn is a machine gunner in training for scout sniper school and is attached to Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, which supports III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 20:07
    Location: SOGAMAHARA, JP
    Hometown: SHOHOLA, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snipers [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Juan Bustos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

