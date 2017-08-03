U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Pearn, a Shohola, Pennsylvania native, fires at a target during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 8, 2017. Forest Light is one of various bilateral training opportunities conducted by Japanese Ground Self Defense and forward deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability, and prosperity across the region. Pearn is a machine gunner in training for scout sniper school and is attached to Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, which supports III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)
