U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaac Ibarra looks down range during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 8, 2017. Forest Light is one of various bilateral training opportunities conducted by Japanese Ground Self Defense and forward deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability, and prosperity across the region. Ibarra is a Combat Correspondent with III Marine Headquarters Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 20:07 Photo ID: 3215191 VIRIN: 170308-M-WH325-0026 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SOGAMAHARA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snipers [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Juan Bustos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.