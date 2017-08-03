U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryce Meeker, sights into a M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 8, 2017. Forest Light is one of various bilateral training opportunities conducted by Japanese Ground Self Defense and forward deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability, and prosperity across the region. Meeker is a hospital corpsman for scout sniper platoon, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, which supports III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017
This work, Snipers [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Juan Bustos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.