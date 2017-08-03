U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Harbert, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryce Meeker, sight in on their target points during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 8, 2017. Forest Light is one of various bilateral training opportunities conducted by Japanese Ground Self Defense and forward deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability, and prosperity across the region. Harbert, assistant team leader, and Meeker, a hospital corpsman, are with scout sniper platoon, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, which supports III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

