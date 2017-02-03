Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers conduct a room-clearing exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers worked in teams to clear multiple rooms with simulated enemy targets and friendly bystanders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 10:19
|Photo ID:
|3213405
|VIRIN:
|170302-Z-CT752-0459
|Resolution:
|4797x3105
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SINGO, UG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
