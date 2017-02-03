Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers emerge from a thicket during a live fire exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers tactically transitioned under cover to the next portion of training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

