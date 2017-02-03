(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 2 of 6]

    Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

    CAMP SINGO, UGANDA

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Garner, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) mortarman subject matter expert, advises Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers, as they prepare to fire mortars during an exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers conducted mortar, tank and small arms fire during training. CJTF-HOA members supplement training as the UPDF instructors work to become self-sufficient during their pre-deployment preparation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 10:19
    Photo ID: 3213403
    VIRIN: 170302-Z-CT752-0044
    Resolution: 4578x3124
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: CAMP SINGO, UG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Uganda
    UPDF
    Uganda People’s Defense Force
    live fire exercise
    U.S. Army
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    Camp Singo
    Ugandan Battle Group 22
    UGABAG 22

