Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Garner, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) mortarman subject matter expert, advises Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers, as they prepare to fire mortars during an exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers conducted mortar, tank and small arms fire during training. CJTF-HOA members supplement training as the UPDF instructors work to become self-sufficient during their pre-deployment preparation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

