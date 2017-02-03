Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 10:18 Photo ID: 3213397 VIRIN: 170302-Z-CT752-0402 Resolution: 4559x3073 Size: 1.76 MB Location: CAMP SINGO, UG

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.