Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers evacuate a simulated casualty during a live fire exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers conducted mortar, tank and small arms fire during training attended by the Ambassador of France. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

