Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers prepare to transport a simulated casualty under cover during a live fire exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers recovered the casualty from a room-clearing exercise, applied a tourniquet, and loaded him on a litter for medical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 Location: CAMP SINGO, UG This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS