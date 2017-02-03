Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), Ugandan Battle Group 22 soldiers prepare to transport a simulated casualty under cover during a live fire exercise at Camp Singo, Uganda, March 2, 2017. The UPDF soldiers recovered the casualty from a room-clearing exercise, applied a tourniquet, and loaded him on a litter for medical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 10:18
|Photo ID:
|3213396
|VIRIN:
|170302-Z-CT752-0486
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SINGO, UG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
